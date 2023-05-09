Derek Jeter Announces Birth Of His And Wife Hannah's Fourth Child Together

Congratulations are in order for the Jeters.

via: AceShowbiz

On Monday, May 8, the former MLB star took to social media to announce the arrival of their baby No. 4.

Making use of Instagram, the 48-year-old shared a note that revealed the baby’s name and birthday. “Kaius Grreen Jeter. 5-5-23,” it read. The retired athlete captioned the post, “Welcome to the world lil man!!! @hannahbjeter.”

Derek also updated his Instagram bio. It now reads, “Sleep-deprived father of four.”

The former New York Yankee and his spouse have yet to give fans a look at his newborn son. The baby news itself came as a surprise considering that the couple kept her pregnancy a secret.

Derek and Hannah are already parents to three daughters. They are 4-year-old Bella, 4-year-old Story and 1-year-old River.

The pair welcomed baby River in December 2021. The baby news was revealed after his website The Players’ Tribune sent well wishes to the pair on Twitter, “Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, River Rose Jeter, born Thursday, Dec. 2.”

Derek and Hannah have been known for raising their children out of the spotlight. However, the proud dad sometimes gave a glimpse at his life with his kids on social media.

In February, Derek unleashed an Instagram photo of him cradling one of his daughters by the beach. In the accompaniment of the post, he penned, “How do you stop time??”

