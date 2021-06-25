Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22 and a Half Years in Prison for Murder of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced Friday to 22 and a half years for the murder of George Floyd, whose slow death under Chauvin’s knee set off a fierce and sometimes violent reckoning over racial injustice in America.

Derek was convicted in April on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his role in Floyd’s death.

Prosecutors for the state of Minnesota had requested a 30-year prison sentence, saying it “would properly account for the profound impact of Defendant’s conduct on the victim, the victim’s family, and the community,” according to a sentencing memo.

Chauvin’s defense attorney, Eric Nelson, argued that the former officer should instead receive probation and time served, or at least a sentence less than what the law guides.

He is also awaiting trial on federal civil rights charges in Floyd’s death, along with three other fired officers who have yet to have their state trials.

This isn’t going to bring back George, but hopefully the family feels some sort of justice was served.