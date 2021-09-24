Derek Chauvin Appeals Murder Conviction

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin plans to appeal his conviction earlier this year on charges in the murder of George Floyd.

The former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the 2020 death of George Floyd and was sentenced to 22 ½ years in prison this April.

However, on Thursday, Chauvin accused state prosecutors of “prejudicial prosecutorial misconduct” and requested an appeal. Among his 14 complaints, Chauvin claimed the court “abused its discretion” when it denied his request to change the trial venue and chose not to sequester the jury throughout the whole trial. Chauvin also brought up to the court’s decision to allow Morries Hall, the man who was with Floyd on the day of this death, not to testify.

Chauvin also claimed there were “clearly biased jurors” on the jury and objected to the addition of his third-degree murder charge. He also claimed the court denied the presentation of “cumulative evidence with respect to use of force” and more.

In his filing, Chauvin said he has no money for a lawyer and claimed he was denied a public defender, which he’s asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to review. The ex-cop’s murder trial was paid for, in part, by the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, which no longer represents him now that he’s been convicted.

In response to his claims about not being able to pay, Judge Peter Cahill granted Chauvin “pauper status,” meaning he won’t have to pay court and filing fees.

Last week, Chauvin pleaded not guilty to violating the civil rights of a Black 14-year-old in 2017. At the time, Chauvin detained the teen, “held his knee” on the boy’s neck and upper back and struck him “multiple times in the head with a flashlight,” the Justice Department said.

Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao also recently pleaded not guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights during his fatal arrest.

We saw the video.