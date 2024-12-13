Denzel Washington Called Ryan Coolger To Apologize For “Black Panther 3” Reveal

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Denzel Washington revealed last month that he had joined the cast of Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther 3.

Washington shared with Variety on Thursday (Dec. 13) that he reached out to Black Panther director Ryan Coolger and apologized for revealing his upcoming involvement in the franchise’s third film. The 70-year-old award-winning actor revealed the a role was being developed for him in the upcoming superhero film while discussing his acting future in November.

When asked more about Black Panther, Washington remained mum on further information but shared his apology to the director. “Ryan’s a genius,” Washington says. “I called him and apologized for talking about the movie, and right there sitting with him was his beautiful wife. He’s still Ryan, humble and full of ideas. Whatever he writes, I’ll read.”

Advertisement

Washington and his wife paid for original Black Panther star, the late Chadwick Bosman, to attend acting school among other actors. Before his passing, Bosman credited the decorated actor for his scholarship on multiple occasions. The Black Panther franchise starred accomplished actors Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan, Forrest Whitiker, and more.

Ryan Coolger and Michael B. Jordan reunited in 2024 on the upcoming vampire horror film Sinners. The film creates a cinematic universe under Jorand and Coolger’s new production company. Beginning with Fruitvale Station, the duo has built a collection of work that includes the Creed and Black Panther franchises.

Still promoting Gladiator 2, Denzel Washington is currently working on a new film, High And Low Man, with longtime friend and director Spike Lee. The film will feature Ice Spice and A$AP Rocky in undisclosed roles. Washington and Lee previously worked on iconic films Malcolm X, Mo’ Better Blues, and Inside Man.

“Spike is cooking up something special,” Washington told Variety. “I’ll be watching the cut soon. He’s a visionary, and I trust him completely.”

Advertisement

Washington is currently in the Oscar race for his critically acclaimed role in the Gladiator 2. While he has not been officially nominated, many believe the star will secure his second Best Actor award.

via: Hot97