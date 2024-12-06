Demi Moore Says Ex Bruce Willis Is ‘Very Stable’ Amid Dementia Battle [Video]

BY: Walker Published 4 mins ago

Demi Moore is finding the silver lining amid Bruce Willis’ battle with dementia.

The Substance star, 62, was married to the Die Hard actor for 13 years, whose family announced he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February last year.

It came shortly after Willis had retired from acting due to a brain disorder known as aphasia – a condition that affects speech and language abilities.

Speaking to CNN, Moore, who shares three daughters with Willis, said: “Given the givens, he’s in a very stable place at the moment.”

She continued: “I’ve shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely, it’s so important for anybody who’s dealing with this to really meet them where they’re at, and from that place, there is such loving and joy.”

Moore added: “I mean, obviously it’s very difficult, and it’s not what I would wish upon anyone and there is great loss, but there is also great beauty and gifts that can come out of it.”

In March 2022, Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder caused by brain damage that can lead to difficulties comprehending, speaking, reading, or writing.

“Given the givens, [Bruce Willis] is in a very stable place at the moment,” says Demi Moore, who was previously married to him. “It’s very difficult and not what I would wish upon anyone, and there is great loss – but there’s also great beauty and gifts that can come out of it.” pic.twitter.com/SVOiDsg6Fj — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) December 5, 2024

However, last year, Willis’ family issued a statement with the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration to reveal they had a clearer diagnosis: FTD.

After calling the condition “a cruel disease,” they also said that “FTD is the most common form of dementia.” In addition, “because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know.”

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research,” they wrote.

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately.”

Willis’ family has continued to share how he’s coping with the health condition. “He’s doing stable, which in this situation is good, and is hard,” his daughter Tallulah said in September.

“There’s painful days, but there’s so much love.”

She also explained that since Willis’ dementia diagnosis was announced, she’s learned to spend her time more wisely and be appreciative of any time she is able to spend with her family, especially her dad.

“It’s really shown me to not take any moment for granted, and I really do think that we’d be best friends,” she said. “I think he’s very proud of me. You have to be in the moment. You have to be present.”

