DeJ Loaf Denies Issue With Deiondra Sanders Over Jacquees: “I Respect People’s Relationships”

DeJ Loaf insists she has no “issue” with Jacquees’ fiancée, Deiondra Sanders.

Speaking on Hot 97, with her collaborator by her side, the Detroit native shared her take on her relationship with both parties.

“I respect people’s relationships,” she explained to the radio host Nessa. “But it’s also like, do y’all respect the friendship? I’ve been out of the picture and I stay out of the picture unless it’s business. [Jacquees and I] don’t even hang out as much and do the cool shit that we used to do… It’s respect.”

She continued to explain that she never met Deiondra, with Jacquees adding “That ain’t on me,” continuing, “How do I force you to meet somebody?” per Complex. Loaf responded by saying “If any of his women feel like they don’t have to respect me, then I don’t have to be his friend. We can end the friendship if my respect is on the line. I won’t be disrespected,” declared the 33-year-old, also confirming in the conversation that she would not be attending the wedding.

Jacquees continued to explain how his partner might not “understand the entertainment industry,” adding “That’s why you see out lashes on the internet… I think she does that probably to be heard or something.”

In response to DeJ Loaf’s claims that she never met Deiondra Sanders, she offered a different version of events.

“LIES LIES,” declared Sanders in a post shared by The Jasmine Brand. “I have introduced myself 2 her after she said she didn’t wanna meet me. Y’all PLEASE give they lil mixtape some press so they can stop talking bout me. Lol They going above and beyond for FAFZ2 promo. Y’all please give it to them. I’m leaving the group chat. *woosaaah.*”

The continued conversations come after Sanders made claims earlier this week that the musicians were faking a relationship to sell albums. She also accused Jacquees’ mom, Rosie Thompson, of “stealing and hiding” Jacquees’ money.

“Stop asking me why I’m not around. I am not allowed to be around them cause DeJ would feel uncomfortable if his fiancée there. As I said before yall got it yall won. Hope yall lil album sale the most yall done ever sold,” expressed Sanders.

via: Vibe