Deion Sanders Reveals Two of His Toes Were Amputated After Developing Blood Clots [Video]

They don’t call him “Prime Time” for nothing.

via: Complex

Former NFL star and current Jackson State Tigers football head coach Deion Sanders revealed that two of his toes were amputated in a clip he posted from episode 5 of his Coach Prime documentary series.

The 54-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer posted the clip on Tuesday to Instagram and said that it was his left foot that was impacted, with his big toe and second toe being amputated.

“I told y’all we were gonna show it all in this documentary and that’s what this is,” Sanders wrote in the post’s caption. “I got to warn ya This ain’t a pretty sight! I may have lost a couple soldiers in the battle but I never lost my faith in God! I endured a lot while I was in the hospital during our historic season but I am so thankful for GOD being there to help pull me through. I am so thankful for those who sent messages of faith and those who visited me during this troubling time.”

The amputation became necessary after Sanders suffered complications from surgery and developed blood clots. Sanders, who underwent multiple procedures last year, became aware that his toes turned black as the bandages that were on his feet were being changed.

“The hardest thing of it all was to look down there and see that,” Sanders says in the clip. “To understand that at one time, you were this type of athlete. And now, you don’t even know if you will be able to walk again.’’

You can watch the Coach Prime clip, which features graphic footage, below and catch the full episode over on Barstool Sports.