Deion Sanders Inks $54M Extension At Colorado

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has earned a five-year, $54 million contract extension that runs through the 2029 season, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the country.

According to the terms of the deal, Sanders will now earn $10 million in 2025 and be the highest-paid football coach in the Big 12. Additionally, Sanders will make another $10 million in 2026, $11 million in 2027, $11 million in 2028, and $12 million in 2029.

The highly lucrative contract also states that if Sanders moves on to another coaching position before the end of the contract, “his buyout starts at $12 million for the rest of 2025, followed by $10 million in 2026, $6 million in 2027, $4 million in 2028 and $3 million in 2029.” If Sanders retires from coaching, he will not have to pay damages to the university, as long as he doesn’t then return to coach at another college.

In an official statement, Sanders expressed his excitement about continuing to build a winning program at Colorado.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado,” Sanders said in a statement. “We’ve just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It’s not just about football; it’s about developing young men who are ready to take on the world. I’m committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field. We’ve got work to do, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base. Lastly, has anybody got at least a five-bedroom home with acreage for sale?”

Sanders’ tenure at Colorado has generated significant attention as he helped turn the once-struggling program around in two seasons. In 2024, the Buffaloes achieved a 9-4 record, the team also participated in the Alamo Bowl.

From his program, Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in 2024. The two-way playing star is the only player in college football history to win both the Chuck Bednarik and Fred Biletnikoff Awards. He is projected to be a top-5 pick in the NFL Draft.

Sanders’ son Shedeur, is also projected to be a top pick in the NFL Draft at quarterback.

