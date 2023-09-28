So So Def Festival Postponed Until Spring 2024

The So So Def Festival has been postponed, the label announced Wednesday.

via: Vibe

The announcement came as a surprise on Wednesday (Sept. 27) in an emailed statement that read, “The So So Def Festival has been postponed. More details coming soon.” Dupri has yet to released a formal statement on the matter, but scrubbed all mention of the festival from his Instagram. The official website says the festival will be rescheduled for Spring 2024.

The two-day experience was set to take place in Atlanta’s Central Park on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8. The lineup featured legendary So So Def alum including Xscape, Jagged Edge, Da Brat, Bow Wow, Dondria, and Dem Franchize Boyz, plus some of Dupri’s finest comrades like Ari Lennox, Monica, T.I., Anthony Hamilton, Mario, Dru Hill, T-Pain, Bryan-Michael Cox, DVSN, Pleasure P, Keri Hilson, and more.

Ahead of his 51st birthday, Dupri released the first single, “Pick Me Up,” featuring Jacquees from his forthcoming EP. The project will feature collaborations with artists the producer has not yet worked with. Of the record, the “B.E.D.” crooner shared in a statement, “This song really reminds me of some new jack swing type vibes. It’s always a pleasure to work with JD; that’s my bro and I trust his direction. I love the record too and I think the people will also. It’s time for some feel-good music.”

Recently, Dupri was awarded the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award at the 2023 Black Music Action Coalition Gala. His award was presented by Bryan-Michael Cox and Johntá Austin.