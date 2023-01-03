Debra Jo Rupp Joins 'WandaVision' Spinoff 'Agatha: Coven Of Chaos' at Disney+

Debra Jo Rupp is the latest actress to join the star-studded cast of ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos!’

via JJ:

The 71-year-old That ’70s Show actress has signed on to appear in the upcoming WandaVision spinoff series at Disney+, Deadline reports.

As of right now, details on Debra‘s role have not been revealed, but it’s safe to assume that she will be reprising her role as Mrs. Hart from WandaVision. She appeared on the original show in five episodes.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to debut on Disney+ some time in 2023, but an official premiere date hasn’t been announced.

‘Coven of Chaos’ is going to have some big shoes to fill coming after ‘WandaVision.’