Debbie Allen Receives Governors Award at 2021 Emmys

Debbie Allen received a standing ovation as she was awarded the Governors Award at the Emmys — becoming the first Black woman to receive the award.

via CNN:

The woman who went from a dancer to a choreographer, actor and a famed TV director thanked everyone from Captain Kangaroo to Shonda Rhimes for helping her career.

And she was determined to get her full speech heard.

“Honey turn that clock off, I ain’t paying no attention to it,” she said as they tried to count her speech down.

Allen ended her acceptance speech with a message.

“Let this moment resonate with women across the world, across this country and across this world,” she said. “From Texas to Afghanistan … and also young people who have no vote, who can’t even get a vaccine, they are inheriting the world that we leave them. It is time for you to claim your power, claim your voice, say your song, tell your stories,” she said.

“It will make us a better place. Your turn,” Allen said.

The award is much deserved.