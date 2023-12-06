DDG Reveals He And Halle Bailey "Don’t Really Pay Attention" To Social Media Urging Them To Breakup

Halle Bailey and DDG prove to be going strong.

via: Rap-Up

DDG and Halle Bailey have been together since 2022. They made their red carpet debut at the BET Awards that year, followed by several other public appearances.

However, their relationship hasn’t been without backlash, with fans of the “Angel” songstress often urging her to call it quits with the YouTuber-turned-rapper. During a recent interview with REVOLT, DDG opened up about dating Bailey and blocking out negative opinions. “We don’t really pay attention to any of that, to be honest – it’s the internet, it’s Twitter, and they aren’t real people to me, personally,” he explained.

“We’re best friends. We’re surprisingly very alike and we can kick it. She’s very fun and a funny person — because humor and personality is a big thing for me,” the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” hitmaker shared regarding their chemistry. “We can not act like boyfriend and girlfriend — which we do because we display PDA and stuff — but beyond that, we can chill, and that’s the best part.”

The couple shared a cute moment this past Halloween (Oct. 31). They dressed up as Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown after taking the internet by storm with their Poetic Justice costumes days earlier.

Speaking on the outfits, DDG told REVOLT, “That was 100 percent her. I’ve never been the Halloween type of dude. It was something she wanted to do and I felt it was a cool bonding moment for us. Last year, we did [Avatar] and I got my whole body painted for her, so it’s becoming a trend [and] you never know what we may be next year. It’s fun and something new for me. She wanted to dress up and I said let’s do it.”

On the music side, DDG liberated his latest project, Maybe It’s Me…, in July. It boasted contributions from BIA, NLE Choppa, and Luh Tyler. Standout songs included “Famous,” which fans speculated was about Bailey after her on-screen romance with Jonah Hauer-King in The Little Mermaid.