DDG Responds To Rumors He’s Already Moved On, Says He Wants More Children With Ex Halle Bailey

Published 9 hours ago

DDG has claimed that he has not moved on from Halle Bailey despite their split.

In a nearly 40 minute new video shared to his YouTube channel on Tuesday, the 27-year-old YouTuber turned rapper responded to fan questions while spending time with his 11-month-old son, Halo, whom he shares with Halle.

DDG explained that he does want another child but only if it’s within the next few years so his children can be close in age and grow up together, similar to the sibling bond he experienced in his own family.

“Yes, I do want to have another kid. But I will say this, I don’t want to have another kid too far away,” DDG said in the video. “I don’t want Halo to be 10 and his little brother is one, you feel me? I feel like that defeats the entire purpose of having another kid.”

“If I don’t have another kid within the next four years, I’m cool with just having Halo,” he added.

This comes amid rumors that the Youtuber is dating Baddies star Ahna Mac, which started to surface after they filmed a music video together.

