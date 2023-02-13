DDG & Halle Bailey Respond After 'Evil' Rubi Rose Leaks Alleged Dms From Rapper [Photos]

After Rubi Rose accused DDG of giving his girlfriend Halle Bailey her old T-shirt, the drama between Rubi Rose and DDG has escalated into a war of words on social media.

The drama started on Saturday (February 11) when fans noticed Bailey — who is currently dating DDG — was donning the same T-shirt Rose had previously worn while she and the rapper were briefly together back in 2020. Rose confirmed the shirt was hers and called her former flame a “weirdo.”

“Having ur bitch where my clothes is crazy lol,” she wrote on Twitter, adding: “I like Halle, Ddg a weirdo tho fasho.”

Rose then added fuel to the fire by posting a screenshot of an alleged DM exchange with DDG from earlier that week, in which he asked her if she was still in Los Angeles.

“U hitting me the day y’all argue is so u lol,” Rose responded, to which DDG replied: “lol u right, lemme go heal first.”

“This is why I’m single,” Rose added in her caption.

DDG didn’t take too kindly to the shade, and rebuked Rubi Rose’s claims on his socials.

“Ik it looks bad but it ain’t what it seem stg,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “that bitch just evil.”

He added: “Everything is good internally. This whole situation was foreshadowed. I know everybody want me to be the bad guy but I’m really not…CGI .. don’t believe that DEMON!! I REBUKE IN THE NAME OF JESUS!!!!”

However, it seemed Rubi Rose wasn’t done with DDG and called cap on his denial, claiming he had asked her to go home with him after a party hosted by City Girls star Yung Miami.

“He mad I wouldn’t go home with him after Caresha party,” Rose wrote on Twitter, to which the Michigan rapper replied: “Don’t believe nun she say. She been stuck on me for 2 year. She hurt.

He added: “Super [cap emoji] N-ggas is not pressed over you.”

“Ok,” Rubi retorted alongside a video again showing the aforementioned DMs. She then went on to say: “N-ggas got hit me on twitter bc they blocked on everything else.”

“U old news gang,” the “9 lives” rapper replied. “U a wannabe Ice Spice now. This the most relevant u been in years. Quit posting that weak ass music u didn’t write on yo story.”

“U so fucking sassy wtf lol,” Rose wrote back.

Halle Bailey inevitably got wind of her man’s ongoing back and forth, and sided with DDG in in a since-deleted reply, writing on Twitter: “the devil is working lol please don’t feed into the lies, especially from a third party. stay blessed everyone.”

“Can y’all let my meat go now,” DDG added. “Rubi is a weirdo. She been hating on my relationship for years.”

DDG and Halley Bailey’s relationship has been filled with drama in recent days. The former was forced to address break-up rumors last week after he was called out by Bailey’s sister Sky on Instagram Live.

“If y’all broke up, then you need to just unfollow and keep it pushing; you don’t have to put nothing out there like that talking about ‘all these girls is the same.’ Are you dumb? Are you stupid?” Sky said during her rant.

However, Sky later corrected herself after learning the couple was very much still together. “My bad y’all. I spoke to my sis and ain’t nothing going on lol,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories afterwards. “Let me go back to drinking my water and minding the business that pays me.”

DDG echoed Sky’s sentiments and clarified on Twitter that no one was breaking up with anyone.

“The internet is so gullible,” he wrote in one tweet, before adding: “Nobody cheated on nobody btw. don’t take my tweets too serious…n-ggas take life too serious. We all gon die at some point anyway, let’s try to have fun while we here..”

DDG and Halle Bailey began dating over a year ago and had frequently shown each other love on social media. Last November, DDG told The Breakfast Club why he was so enamored with Bailey.

“I’ve never been with nobody that’s like really motivated me like she do,” he said at the time. “I’m seeing different shit. I ain’t really been around this type of shit before. So, it’s like, she’s bringing me around shit that I ain’t really—you know what I’m saying?”