DDG Confirms Relationship With Halle Bailey in Sweet Birthday Post: ‘Love You Forever’ [Photos]

While dating rumors certainly flew in the fall, DDG seemingly confirmed his romance with Halle Bailey in a heartwarming Instagram post for Chloe’s sister’s 22nd birthday on Sunday (March 27).

After months of romance rumors, and confirmation that they’ve been going on dates, DDG has now made his relationship with Halle Bailey Instagram official.

The Michigan MC took to the social media platform on Sunday to wish his significant other a happy birthday. The post contained pictures of them kissing, standing by a mirror, and even DDG placing an enormous studded “Halle” necklace on her neck before embracing her with a hug.

“Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest ??,” he wrote. “Love you forever ??.”

Bailey herself seemed to be a fan of the post, commenting “u will make me cry again” with a few heart emojis. Her sister Chlöe dropped some heart emojis in the comment section, as well.

The DDG/Halle dating rumors have persisted this year, after they were spotted together at Usher’s Las Vegas concert on New Year’s Day, where the rapper had his arm around the singer. Since then, the pair have hinted at dates on social media, specifically an underwater adventure they went on at the top of the year, when DDG shared a vlog of him swimming with Halle. The video’s title pretty much gave it away, too: “I TOOK HER ON A UNDERWATER DATE!!”

DDG has also come to the defense of Bailey, clapping back at an internet troll who wrote underneath a post that Halle was “not cute to me.” In response, DDG called the user “too old for this” and a “2 on yo best day.”