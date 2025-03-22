Dawn Robinson Insists She’s ‘Not Homeless’ After the En Vogue Alum Revealed She’s Been Living in Her Car for 3 Years

BY: Walker Published 6 minutes ago

Dawn Robinson insists that she is not homeless.

After the founding En Vogue member, 58, revealed she’s been living in her car for the past three years in a March 11 YouTube video, she issued a statement clearing up some misconceptions about her living situation.

“Sometimes in life, we end up in situations that we weren’t expecting,” said Robinson. “There’s something we need to learn or teach, but we’re too afraid to push ourselves out of our comfort zones to do it —so the universe does it for us! During this growth period, we either learn to trust ourselves or give in to fear and fail.”

Advertisement

She then spoke about wanting to clarify some takeaways from her video: “I want to make it clear: I am not homeless. I am temporarily choosing car life as part of my journey of healing and self-discovery.”

“I took a risk and jumped headfirst into this lifestyle, and WOW, what a crazy, fun, sometimes scary ride it’s been,” continued Robinson’s statement. “For me, failure is NOT an option. Being vulnerable sucks, but here I GROW. This is about embracing freedom, trusting the process, and finding strength in the unexpected.”

The “Free Your Mind” singer also issued a warning to fans looking to support her. “I’ve been made aware that some individuals may be requesting funds on my behalf through platforms like Cash App, GoFundMe or other means,” she said. “I want to be clear: I have not authorized any fundraising campaigns, and I do not want anyone—especially my loyal fans—to be scammed or taken advantage of.”

Robinson concluded, “Your love and support mean the world to me, and I want to ensure that your kindness is not misused. Please be cautious and do not send money to anyone claiming to act on my behalf.”

Advertisement

In the YouTube video shared earlier this month, the former girl group member told fans she was living with her parents in Las Vegas in 2020 before relocating to Los Angeles at her former manager’s suggestion. He offered for her to stay with him, but the living situation didn’t pan out, and she lived in a hotel for eight months.

Robinson faced difficulty finding an apartment, started researching “car life” and ultimately chose to adopt it for herself. “I felt free,” she said of her decision. “I felt like I was on a camping trip. It just felt like it was the right thing to do.”

She concluded the video by telling the viewers she would have an apartment if she could, but she’s “absolutely” glad she did this. “I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished out here.”

Last week, Robinson’s former husband Andre Allen told TMZ he’s offering her a job working for Hilton and noted the position includes “free medical from day one” and “PTO to juggle her career.”

Advertisement

via: People