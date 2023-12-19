Dave East Reportedly Pepper Sprayed By Montreal Police After Concert [Video]

Not a good time for Dave East in Canada.

via: Complex

Montreal police allegedly pepper sprayed Dave East following his concert in the city on Dec. 19 at Le Rouge Bar.

As of the time of writing, it’s unclear what led police to the venue, but videos posted to social media show the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) telling a patron in French that they would be searching everyone present.

None of the videos show exactly what happened between the police’s arrival and the emptying of the bar, but East can be seen walking away from the venue before police surrounded him and his crew.

Another video cuts closer to a visibly irritated East and the police during what seemed like a non-violent confrontation which led to pepper spray being unleashed on the crowd, affecting the New York rapper almost immediately.

“Oh, they’re pepper spraying,” one person said as the rest of the crowd got even more aggravated.

The video then shows East pouring water on his eyes to mitigate the pepper spray effects as his crew implores him to get to the car so he can escape safely.

Neither East nor the SPVM have addressed the incident as of yet.