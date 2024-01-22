Dave Chappelle Calls Out Katt Williams for Dissing Other Black Comedians: ‘Why Are You Drawing Ugly Pictures of Us?’

Dave Chappelle’s responding to Katt Williams’ viral Club Shay Shay interview.

via: Variety

Chappelle spoke about Williams on stage at MonDERAYS at the Hollywood Improv on Friday, an event hosted by comedian DeRay Davis. Although Chappelle’s sets are known for their strict no-phone policy, segments of his set where the comedian criticizes Williams have circulated on social media.

“What part of the game is this? He only ethered niggas. He didn’t say anything about any of these white boys. None of these white boys function like that,” Chappelle said of Williams during his set. “Katt is one of the best painters in the game. So why are you drawing ugly pictures of us? Stop.”

On Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Williams made comments about Ice Cube, Kevin Hart, Cedric the Entertainer, Tiffany Haddish and Steve Harvey, among others. The interview went viral and was even included in a recent “Saturday Night Live” skit.

“Hurt people hurt people, but I am a hurt person that never hurt people, and he does it all the time: ‘Fuck this one, and fuck that one, and fuck this one,’” Chappelle said, impersonating Williams. “But, nigga, I didn’t hear anything that you did wrong. He didn’t do nothin’ wrong? Katt didn’t do nothin’ wrong?… Katt was talking about shit that niggas did to other niggas, but not about anything that niggas did to him.”

Chappelle then went on to say if he told his story, “it would break your heart” and that he “lost everything and never, ever told on anybody.” He went on to say that he does “fuck with Katt hard,” but questioned why Williams would call out his peers when “all of us are trying to be in a better situation.”