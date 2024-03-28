Daphne Joy Responds to Claims Made About Her in Lawsuit Against Diddy, She Also Accuses 50 Cent of Rape and Abuse | lovebscott.com

Daphne Joy was named in a lawsuit brought against Diddy by an alleged victim of sexual abuse amid a slew of damning allegations made in recent months.

As more and more details are coming out regarding Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy, whom he has accused of sexual assault and abuse, it has come to the attention of 50 Cent that Diddy allegedly paid Daphne Joy for sex work. “I didn’t know you was a sex worker, you little sex worker. LOL Yo this shit is a movie,” he wrote in a subliminal tweet alongside photos of himself smoking cigars in the rain.

Taking to social media Daphne shared a response to her name being mentioned in the lawsuit.

“I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit. The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and

character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney.”

Things did not end there, Joy then turned her attention to 50 Cent whom she shares a child with.

“Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people’s lives. How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing

We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you. I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned. Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

It’s only a matter of time before Fif responses to these allegations.