DaniLeigh Thanks Beyoncé After Collaborating On “Renaissance World Tour” [Photo]

DaniLeigh can add another music icon’s name to the list of artists she has worked with: Beyoncé.

via: HotNewHipHop

She thanked the legendary singer for the opportunity on Instagram, Saturday. DaniLeigh explained that she had to keep the collaboration a secret throughout 2022.

“Kept this on the DL last year but I’m so grateful to have been apart of some of the choreography for the Queen Beyoncé Renaissance Tour,” she captioned a picture of the credits for the tour. “It was an honor and such a blessing. a dream come true!!! thank you to @beyonce and team, The show looks amazing!!!” DaniLeigh’s fans were excited for her in the comments section. “YEAH BIG DANI DOING BIG THINGS!!! LOOK AT GOD!!!!,” one fan wrote. “Talk about upgrading your life!! That’s a W!!!! Congrats,” another commented.

One other fan of DaniLeigh’s reflected on the drama she dealt with earlier in her career. “This be the funny part. Everyone came at her for the song and even used BEY song as a comparison. Meanwhile, Bey and almost all the bw in the industry fw her & clearly didn’t take her song the way y’all did! [laughing emoji]. Now I wonder how many ppl gonna switch up, now that they see that the top girl fw her.”

The Renaissance World Tour kicked off on May 10, 2023, at Friends Arena, in Stockholm, Sweden. It marks her first solo tour since the Formation World Tour in 2016. Beyoncé will be performing a total of 57 shows through September 27, 2023, stopping in England, Spain, France, Germany, and more before coming home to the United States on July 12 for a show at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

DaniLeigh isn’t the only notable face to earn a credit on Beyoncé’s tour. Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, is also listed as an intern for the singer’s company Parkwood Entertainment.