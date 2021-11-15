DaniLeigh Charged With Assault After DaBaby Calls Cops [Photo + Video]

A rep from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed there were two incidents involving DaBaby and his child’s mother, Danielle Curiel, a.k.a. DaniLeigh, and that charges were filed against Curiel.

via: Rap-Up

The couple got into a heated exchange while Dani fed their 3-month-old daughter on Instagram Live. After exchanging insults, DaBaby eventually called the police in an attempt to make the mother of his child leave his house.

“I don’t want no charges pressed or nothing I just want her peacefully removed,” DaBaby said on IG Stories.

According to Rolling Stone, officers responded to two incidents at the rapper’s home. During their first visit on Nov. 14, DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, claimed he had been assaulted by DaniLeigh.

In a separate incident at the same location on Nov. 15 at around 9:35 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance where DaBaby told police that his girlfriend had assaulted him.

A rep from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed the two incidents and that two simple assault charges were filed against DaniLeigh, whose real name is Danielle Curiel.

“As a result of the investigation, Curiel was served with a Criminal Summons for Simple Assault. Officers also obtained additional information that led them to charge Curiel with a second count of Simple Assault from the incident on Nov. 14,” the statement read.

DaniLeigh has since moved out of DaBaby’s house and taken their daughter with her. “I left and me and my baby safe … Thank y’all for the support,” she told her followers.

DaniLeigh shares an update concerning the situation with her and DaBaby. According to a Rolling Stone report, Leigh was also charged with simple assault following the incident that played out social media.

•

?: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/PbYpRcLn4p — Power 106 (@Power106LA) November 15, 2021

She also addressed the couple’s on and off relationship after DaBaby called her a “sidepiece.” “If that all is side chick behavior bet … I was blind in love and dumb… But aye used to this man embarrassing me on the internet! all bc he know he wrong!” she said.

Amid their dispute, DaBaby revealed the first image of their daughter after Dani’s attempts to keep her face off the internet. “Sad .. That’s how y’all had to see my baby for the first time… evil ass man,” she wrote.

I hope they get it together.