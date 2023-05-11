Daniel Penny, Man Who Put Jordan Neely in Fatal Chokehold, Will Be Charged

Daniel Penny, the 24-year-old man who put Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on a subway car in New York City will be charged this week.

via Complex:

“We can confirm that Daniel Penny will be arrested on a charge of manslaughter in the second degree. We cannot provide any additional information until he has been arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, which we expect to take place tomorrow,” the Manhattan district attorney’s office said in a statement on Thursday, per the New York Times.

The medical examiner previously determined that Neely’s death, which occurred on May 1 at the Broadway-Lafayette station and was captured on video, was a homicide.

On May 5, Penny, who is a Marine veteran, released a statement on the incident that has been widely criticized.

Neely’s death and the length of time it’s taken for Penny to be charged and arrested sparked a wave of protests that saw several people being detained by the police.

Jordan Neely was 30.

Good. Daniel killed that man.