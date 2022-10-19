Dame Dash Says He’s 'Worried' About Kanye West: 'Let’s Have Some Compassion' [Video]

Kanye “Ye” West rose to prominence as part of the Roc-A-Fella Records talent roster. The Roc’s co-founder, Damon “Dame” Dash, spoke about Ye’s recent questionable actions.

via: HipHopDX

During a recent trip to London, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder — who signed Ye to the label in 2002 — appeared on Kick Game‘s sneaker shopping series and was asked about his current thoughts on Kanye.

“He’s my brother,” he began. “[We don’t talk] constantly – when he needs me and when I’m worried about him. What you think? I’m worried about him. N-gga, can I ask you a question? Is he bipolar or not, did he tell you that? So if you checked off the boxes of bipolar, is he acting that? So then leave it at that.”

He continued: “Worry about his health if you care about him at all. I’m just saying, man, regardless to what he’s saying, it’s the way he’s saying it. I don’t care what he’s saying, I want him to live. Y’all worried about the wrong shit.

“If you know a man has a problem and you know he might be checking the boxes off for the symptoms of that problem, why do you judge him as if he doesn’t have a problem? It’s not logical.”

Dame Dash reiterated his support for Kanye West and called for people to show compassion to him during what appears to be another mental health episode.

“Why you put the camera on him instead of sending him a prescription or a doctor or some therapist?” he added. “Let’s have some compassion for a man that may be not so well at that moment. If he told you transparently that he has a problem, respect it.

“How do you show you’re concerned? You start talking about the ways to help. Instead of asking about what’s wrong with [him], give [him] the cure. We all know the problem.”

Kanye West has come under heavy fire recently for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt, making numerous anti-Semitic comments and his controversial Drink Champs interview, in which he suggested George Floyd was killed by fentanyl and not a cop kneeling on his neck.