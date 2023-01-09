Damar Hamlin Released from Hospital in Ohio

Damar Hamlin is back in Buffalo.

The Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from an Ohio hospital Monday, a week after he collapsed on the field during a nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Damar was transferred to a hospital in Buffalo, New York, where he is expected to continue his recovery process before making the transition home.

“Mr. Hamlin has been released and returned to Buffalo. I traveled with him to the airport this morning with our UC Health air care and mobile care crew, including teammates who were with us on the field when Mr. Hamlin collapsed,” said Dr. William Knight IV, a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and director of the Emergency Medicine MLP Program.

The Buffalo Bills shared the update on Damar’s recovery via Instagram.

