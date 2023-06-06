Damar Hamlin Full Participant In Practice, First Time Since Cardiac Arrest

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has taken another significant step on his path back to playing in an NFL game.

via: CBS Sports

Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game versus the Bengals, was a full participant at practice Tuesday.

Hamlin got fully cleared for football activities in mid-April, but Tuesday was the first time the safety was a full participant in a practice since his scary departure in Week 16 last year. The 2021 sixth-round pick’s recovery has been remarkable, but he now finds himself battling for a roster spot in a secondary that features Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, who are both healthy after missing extended time last year due to injuries.

