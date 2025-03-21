Dallas Rapper Yella Beezy Charged with Allegedly Hiring Hitman in Mo3’s Murder

BY: Walker Published 50 minutes ago

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy was arrested in connection to the 2020 murder of fellow hometown rapper Mo3.

Beezy, whose legal name is Markies Conway, has been charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot in the death of Melvin Noble.

Noble, a Dallas rapper known as Mo3, died on Nov. 11, 2020, after being shot by a suspect who chased him on foot on I-35E. Mo3 was best known for his 2018 hit single “Errybody.”

Advertisement

According to court documents, Conway allegedly had Kewon White carry out the murder for remuneration, or a cash payment, which he promised to provide. Following this agreement, White is said to have shot Noble with a firearm.

Conway, now 33 years old, was arrested by Dallas police on March 20 and booked into the Dallas County Jail.

In 2021, Conway, who previously opened for Jay-Z and Beyonce, was arrested in Collin County on three charges of sexual assault, abandoned endangered child and unlawful carrying a weapon. Those charges were later dismissed.

In 2018, Conway was shot multiple times inside a car on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville.

Advertisement

via: CBS News

Dallas Rapper Yella Beezy Charged in Mo3’s Murder, Accused of Hiring Hitman

Dallas rapper Markies Deandre Conway, known professionally as Yella Beezy, has been arrested and indicted on a charge of capital murder in connection with the 2020 shooting death of fellow Dallas rapper Melvin Noble, known as Mo3.

A Dallas County grand jury returned the indictment this week, accusing Conway of orchestrating the killing “while remuneration was involved.” That charge implies he allegedly hired someone to carry out the shooting.

Advertisement

Mo3, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was gunned down in broad daylight on Nov. 11, 2020, on Interstate 35E near Marsalis Avenue. Police said Noble was pursued on foot by a gunman after trying to flee from his vehicle, then shot multiple times. The shooting was captured on traffic cameras and widely circulated.

Two men have previously been indicted in connection with the case. Kewon Dontrell White was first charged with murder and was later indicted in February 2021. Devin Maurice Brown was also indicted and accused of helping coordinate the attack.

Investigators linked the suspects through phone records and surveillance data, which placed them near Noble’s location in the hours before the shooting.

Federal prosecutors also brought charges against both White and Brown. White was found with a 9mm pistol after fleeing from officers. Brown, arrested in Limestone County, was indicted on federal drug and weapons charges after investigators found a stolen AK-47, drugs, and cash in his home.

Advertisement

Both men face years in federal prison if convicted.

Conway’s arrest marks a major development in a case that stunned fans and the Dallas music scene. Yella Beezy rose to national fame with his 2017 hit “That’s On Me,” which charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

As of Thursday evening, Conway remains in the Dallas County Jail. No bond has been set.

via: 5 NBC DFW

Advertisement