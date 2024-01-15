The Dallas Cowboys Fall on Their Faces in the Playoffs. Again.

It seems as if things get uglier and uglier for Dallas Cowboys fans each postseason.

via: Sports Illustrated

The once-feared franchise was blown out in embarrassing fashion Sunday, 48–32, at the hands of the Green Bay Packers and first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love. It’s nothing new for the Cowboys, but one stat perfectly sums up just how bad the franchise has been in the playoffs for the past 28 seasons.

After Sunday’s game, the Packers now boast as many postseason wins (three) at AT&T Stadium than the Cowboys do in their own home venue, which opened in 2009 under the name Cowboys Stadium.

Previously, Green Bay won Super Bowl XLV there against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Feb. 6, 2011. The Packers also defeated the Cowboys there, 34–31, in the divisional round on Jan. 15, 2016.

Dallas’s three playoff wins there came in the wild-card round: against the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 9, 2010, against the Detroit Lions on Jan. 4, 2015, and against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 5, 2019. Since winning Super Bowl XXX after the 1995 season, the Cowboys have been one of the worst teams in the NFL in terms of postseason performance. Dallas is 5–13 in the playoffs since beating the Steelers for its most recent championship on Jan. 28, 1996.

Meanwhile, the Packers improved to 6–0 at AT&T Stadium with Sunday’s win: 5–0 against the Cowboys, plus Super Bowl XLV.