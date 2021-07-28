DaBaby’s New Video Includes Another Non-Apology In Response Criticism Over Homophobic Comments [Video]

DaBaby’s non-apology tour is still in full-swing.

via Complex:

On Wednesday afternoon, the 29-year-old rapper released the official music video for his latest track, “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give.” The visual concludes with a brief message addressing the controversy around his homophobic rant over the weekend at Rolling Loud Miami, where he propagated misinformation about HIV and AIDS.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two, three weeks, put your cellphone light up,” he told the crowd. “Fellas, if you ain’t suck a n***a dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up. Keep it fucking real.”

The comments ignited widespread backlash among his fellow artists, fans, and LGBTQ rights activists. The incident also prompted boohooMAN to cut ties with DaBaby, who had previously collaborated with the brand on an apparel collection.

“Don’t fight hate with hate,” read a message at the end of DaBaby’s new video. “My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you.”

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen someone bomb an apology this badly.