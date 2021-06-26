DaBaby Wants to Collaborate with JAY-Z [Photos]

Since becoming a breakout star in 2019, DaBaby has joined forces with some of the biggest names in the game. We’re talking everyone from Drake and Lil Yachty to Young Thug and Post Malone to Chance the Rapper and Yo Gotti. Impressive, no doubt; but there is one artist who DaBaby is eager to connect with: Jay-Z.

“Who I gotta talk to get JAY-Z on a song?” he asked.

Who I gotta talk to to get Jay-Z on a song? — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 25, 2021

Throughout the course of DaBaby’s career, he’s worked with a slew of artists including Roddy Ricch, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Moneybagg Yo and Quavo. The possibilities of him collaborating with Hov in the near future are not entirely far-fetched.

As REVOLT previously reported, the “Suge” rapper will be headlining JAY’s annual Made in Festival when the event makes its post-pandemic return in September. The show, Hov said, will be a special one considering it will mark its 10-year anniversary.

“We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway,” JAY said in a statement. “This year will be like no other as Made in America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments.”

Furthermore, DaBaby was included twice on one of Hov’s previous playlists. In 2019, “Suge” and his “Cash Shit” collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion were both named on JAY’s favorite songs of the year list.

It remains to be seen whether DaBaby will get his desired collab with Hov, but until then, he has a lot more to keep his mind occupied.

In addition to preparing for his headlining performance at the Philadelphia festival, he recently released two singles: “Ball If I Want To” and “Red Light, Green Light.” He is also up for seven trophies at this year’s BET Awards, including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year for Blame It on Baby and a Viewer’s Choice Award. His work alongside other artists earned him four additional nominations in the category of Best Collaboration.

Though it’s understandable why DaBaby would want to secure a feature from the hip-hop legend, fans were quick to point out a possible conflict for such a collaboration.

Nigga you blew it. By beefing with Meg. That’s her boss mane. He always stand by his women on his label. — Nina Medinah (@ninamedinah) June 25, 2021

You outta the good graces of one of Beyoncé’s girls .. you def not gettin that man on a track, ever. pic.twitter.com/SjynLHipiy — Ash (@ashthej) June 25, 2021

Isn't Beyonce like real good friends with Megan? That probably halts things. — Jake Wood (@BoStaffTurtle) June 25, 2021

You probably just burnt that… Megan is Roc Nation (mngmnt). They not fckin with you after that recent online back and forth. Them Mfs on that team definitely choose sides, and you sir may have made the wrong play in not choosing sides. ????? — Keith (@KeithJ801) June 25, 2021

Will DaBaby’s fractured relationship with Megan hinder his Jay collaboration dreams? It’s anyone’s guess at this point.

Fans can catch DaBaby perform at the 2021 BET Awards airing this Sunday. The artist is nominated in seven categories, including Male Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year (Blame It on Baby), and Best Collaboration for “Cry Baby” with Megan.