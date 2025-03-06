DaBaby Tries To Get Lawsuit Against Him Over Alleged Bowling Alley Beatdown Dismissed

BY: Walker Published 57 minutes ago

DaBaby is attempting to get an assault lawsuit filed against him dismissed. The August 2022 claim was filed by Brandon Bills, the brother of DaBaby’s ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh, and accused the rapper of assaulting him in a bowling alley.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, DaBaby, 33, asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to throw out the lawsuit filed by Brandon Bills.

Brandon filed the lawsuit in 2022, claiming DaBaby and others attacked him at a bowling alley in Southern California. TMZ published a video of the fight showing the parties getting physical on the slippery bowling lanes.

Advertisement

The fight went down months after DaniLeigh and DaBaby had an ugly public breakup.

In the lawsuit, Brandon said he was attacked for no reason. He is demanding over $4 million in damages for his alleged injuries, psychological damage and medical bills.

At the time, TMZ reported that a police investigation was launched.

However, sources told the outlet that Brandon refused to speak to authorities. No criminal charges were filed over the incident.

Advertisement

DaBaby told TMZ that his actions were done in self-defense. As part of the lawsuit, Brandon claimed he had issues serving DaBaby with the legal papers. He claimed the process server he hired was unable to track down the rapper.

As a result, the judge signed off on Brandon placing an advertisement in the local paper to notify DaBaby of the lawsuit. Now, in his recent motion, DaBaby said the case should be thrown out because Brandon never served him nor did he place the advertisement in the newspaper.

DaBaby’s lawyer argued, “Brandon [Bills] commenced this baseless lawsuit on February 16, 2022.

More than three years have passed, and Plaintiff has failed to serve” DaBaby.

Advertisement

He added, “Dismissal is also warranted because [Brandon] failed to serve the summons and complaint on the Non-Served Parties within two years of commencing this action. The Court has discretion to dismiss an action for delay in prosecution when ‘service is not made within two years after the action is commenced against the defendant.’”

DaBaby’s lawyer continued, “It has been three years and [Brandon] has not made any good-faith efforts to serve [DaBaby].”

He added, “[Brandon] has not made one attempt at serving by publication. This is appalling, considering this Court issued an Order for Publication on April 10, 2024.” DaBaby said the claims Brandon made multiple attempts to serve DaBaby are “false.” In addition, DaBaby’s lawyer claimed “[Brandon] has no real intention to litigate this case against the Non-Served Parties, thereby wasting judicial and party resources.”

“This Court must dismiss this matter as it exists against the Non-Served Parties for Plaintiff’s failure to file within three years of commencing this action,” the lawyer said. “Plaintiff knows this case has no merit and does not want to incur the cost of serving the erroneously named defendants. In the interests of fairness and judicial economy, this case should be dismissed against the Non-Served Defendants with prejudice.”

Advertisement

The judge presiding over the case has yet to rule.

Back in July 2024, DaBaby avoided jail time in a criminal case, where he was represented by powerhouse lawyer Blair Berk, over a separate alleged assault on a man named Gary Pagar.

The rapper took a plea deal and was sentenced to one year of probation.

via: In Touch Weekly

Advertisement