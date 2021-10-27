DaBaby Seemingly Confirms He Had A Baby With DaniLeigh [Photo + Video]

There have been questions surrounding the paternity of DaniLeigh’s newborn daughter for months, and it looks like the father may have finally come out.

via: Rap-Up

After persistent rumors, the “Rockstar” rapper has seemingly confirmed that he fathered a child with DaniLeigh. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, he shared a slideshow featuring photos of his nephews, nieces, and daughters, but his newest addition is not pictured.

“3 pretty daughters, nieces & nephews to feed I ain’t goin out like no idiot ima OG,” he wrote.

After reading the caption, fans responded in the comments. “3 pretty daughters. There we have it folks , he is the father,” wrote one, while another added, “It’s the 3 pretty daughters for me.”

Prior to this, it was known that DaBaby had two daughters, but it was unconfirmed whether he fathered a child with DaniLeigh. The “Easy” singer hinted at his paternity when she posted a photo with the hashtag “#dabiggest.”

DaniLeigh gave birth to a baby girl back in August, but she has not shared any photos of her daughter on social media.

Meanwhile, DaBaby has been teasing new music and is featured on the upcoming remix to Coi Leray’s single “TWINNEM.”

“New Music OTW,” he tweeted. “Time to #MakeAmericaBOPagain.”

All the best to the new child.