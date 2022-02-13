DaBaby Responds To Fight With DaniLeigh’s Brother, Says It Was ‘Self Defense’ [Video]

DaBaby’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh has had its fair share of rocky moments. All of it came to a head-on Wednesday (February 9) as DaBaby got into an altercation with Brandon Bills, DaniLeigh’s brother, at a bowling alley in Topanga, California.

via: Hot97

We previously reported that DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s brother, Brandon Bills, got into a scuffle last night.

In a now viral video, you can see Brandon, DaBaby and his team physically fighting at a bowling alley. The incident is currently trending online as Brandon spoke out following the fight. He says DaBaby and crew “jumped him” and grabbed him by his hair as he slipped on the slipper blowing alley floors.

Following the clips circulating all over the internet. TMZ caught up with Baby to get his version of the story. He says, “self-defense.. you shouldn’t go around threatening people.” Watch below.

DaBaby’s fight with Bills is the latest in his lengthy saga with DaniLeigh. After the two were on-again and off-again in their relationship, the singer soon became pregnant and gave birth to a baby girl in late 2020. Last November, officers were called to DaBaby’s Los Angeles area home after he alleged DaniLeigh assaulted him. The “Lil Bebe” singer now faces two assault charges relating to the domestic call.