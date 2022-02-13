Ciara and Russell Wilson Reportedly Walk Out of Super Bowl Party During Future’s Performance [Video]

Ciara and Russell Wilson promptly left a Super Bowl party, reportedly because they found out that Future was set to hit the stage.

via Complex:

According to TMZ, the couple had attended Drake’s show at the the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Saturday night, when they found out the Toronto native’s surprise guest was Future.

In the background of a clip of Ciara and Wilson leaving the party, Future’s song “Fuck Up Some Commas” can be heard playing and later, he and Drake perform their song, “Life is Good.” The outlet reports that the event was attended by a number of celebrities, including Lizzo, Teyana Taylor, Cardi B, Offset, and Jack Harlow.

Not much has been reported about Future and Ciara’s relationship as of late, but a lot can be inferred from just the fact that she and her husband left the event so quickly. Future and Ciara share one child together, Future Zahir Wilburn who’s now 7 years old. The rapper wasn’t too happy when, after they broke up, Ciara started dating and eventually married Wilson, with whom Ciara shares two children, 4-year-old Sienna Princess Wilson, and Win Harrison Wilson who’s just over a year old. Ciara and Wilson welcomed Win in July 2020.

If we were Ciara & Russell, we would’ve left too. There would be no point in staying around for any potential drama — because you know Future’s messy!

TMZ finds footage of Ciara & Russell Wilson leaving Drake’s #Superbowl party after he brings out Future ? pic.twitter.com/DIB67ZYGr6 — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) February 13, 2022