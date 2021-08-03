DaBaby Dropped from iHeartRadio Music Festival, Seventh Festival Loss Since Homophobic Rant

DaBaby has continued to lose DaBookings.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival has announced that DaBaby will no longer be performing.

This cancellation makes a total of 7 festival appearances DaBaby has been dropped from since going on a homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Miami over a week ago. We expect that number to increase as the day goes on.

DaBaby issued a formal apology yesterday in an attempt to stop his bags from disappearing, but it’s too little, too late.

Well, at least now he has some free time for that “education” he says he so desperately needs.