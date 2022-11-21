DaBaby Claims He’s on Same Level as Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And J. Cole [Video]

DaBaby has said he can rap on the same caliber as Eminem, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar.

via: Complex

During a recent appearance on My Expert Opinion with Math Hoffa, the North Carolina rapper argued that his mic skills are on the same level as all-time greats such as Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole.

“If I don’t feel like you know nothing about this shit, I’m not about to try and exploit my real life anyways, I’m just doing me,” DaBaby explained. “So when it come to like pain or anything that affects me or effects somebody I love I couldn’t dealt running round god damn exploiting that shit. I can’t do it.”

He continued, “Ok you can put this beat on and I’ll go Eminem level on that bitch, you gotta get one of them to come fuck with me. You gotta go get Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, I don’t wanna disrespect nobody but boy, raise your hand,” Baby said. “I’m like that. N***as know too and I’m like that for real I don’t gotta talk about nobody else story. I’ll talk about me.”

It isn’t the first time DaBaby has grouped himself with some of hip-hop’s GOATs.

Prior to dropping a freestyle for L.A. Leakers in February, Baby defended his rapping ability, which he thinks his critics overlook due to his hit-making prowess.

“Don’t get it fuckin’ twisted,” he told Justin Credible and DJ Sour Milk. “I like to turn people up, I like to make people feel good, but at the same time, you gotta get Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole for me, n***a. Nas, JAY-Z. You gotta go get them ones.”