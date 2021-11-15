DaBaby Calls Police On Baby Mama DaniLeigh After Fight In Front Of Their Newborn, She Claims He’s Upset Over Plan B [Photos + Video]

DaBaby and DaniLeigh drama unfolded in real-time on Instagram.

The rapper somehow got possession of DaniLeigh’s phone and went on her Instagram Live. The model, who gave birth to the rapper’s child in August, was seen in bed feeding their child in bed.

DaniLeigh and DaBaby exchange insults while she holds the kid. He calls her “crazy girl” and then the live shuts off. In another clip, DaniLeigh is seen being asked to leave by police officers.

DaBaby wrote a lengthy statement after the incident claiming he wants to “swiftly remove himself from any of the “hostile” behavior put on display.”

“Based on my reputation, with multiple threats of setting up an internet scheme & a person refusing to not let me go. Me and somebody else here knew to record her. I don’t beat on and yelled at and chased around like one of them fatal love attraction type girls.”

DaBaby said he didn’t want to press charges but “I just want her peacefully removed.”

The statement didn’t sit well with DaniLeigh who fired back with her own note. “Since Baby want put up a “statement” with his cap a-s, I’ll put mine up … so we have been living with each other for the past three months since our baby been born.”

She said tonight he came into her room and told her she needed to leave unexpectedly. “This man is mad because I had a plan B sent to his condo. Because all he wanna do is cum in me with no responsibility … he probably wants me out so he can fu-k on his baby mother and other hoes,” she explained.

DaniLeigh claims the fight started after she refused to leave and go stay in a hotel. She said she was sleeping after cooking him dinner when he barged into her room.

She ended with an apology to her baby whose “father is kicking her out her home at 3 months.”

