Da Brat And Her Wife Share Touching Moment’s Showing Their Baby Kick [Video]

Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart documented the emotional moment wife Da Brat felt her baby move inside her stomach.

via: HotNewHipHop

Da Brat and her wife Jesseca Dupart are anxiously awaiting the birth of their baby boy. Since announcing that Brat was carrying their baby boy, the couple has taken their fans along their journey. Staying true to the transparency they’ve built with fans, the couple shared a new video of their journey on Wednesday.

Dupart shared an adorable video of Brat as she feels the baby move inside her. Brat appears surprised and excited with each little kick. “I felt it again!” she exclaims at one point. Dupart is behind the camera capturing every kick. Dupart, who is popularly known by her moniker, BB Judy, penned a sweet message to her wife. “It’s the SWEETEST little things to watch. My wife is so deserving of all this excitement, love and blessings,” she captioned the video.

At the end of the caption, Dupart revealed that the couple’s reality show, “Brat Loves Judy” will return on April 27th. The WeTV series debuted in 2021. It follows the women as they navigate their careers and marriage. Dupart is a successful beauty industry mogul. She founded Kaleidoscope Hair Products in 2013. Since then, the brand has become a million dollar business. Walmart now carries the products in store and online. After years as a So So Def rapper, Brat now enjoys a lucrative media career. She is one of the co-hosts of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. The “Give It 2 You” star is also a part-time actress, having recently appeared in the Set It Off stage play. The 48-year-old admitted to PEOPLE that she never believed she’d get pregnant but decided to try after marrying. They have not revealed the name of their baby, likely waiting for their show to premiere.

Brat and Judy first met in 2017, though they didn’t go public until 2020. Their whirlwind romance was documented on their reality show. However, it caused some friction between Brat and her sister LisaRaye McCoy. The Player’s Club actress has claimed her sister excluded her from her life after getting with Dupart. Nevertheless, when the couple tied the knot in 2022, McCoy was present.