Da Brat Had White Sperm Donor as Black Donor 'Looked like Jiminy Cricket' [Video]

While Da Brat is happily married and pregnant with her first child, the rapper and her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, had a rough time finding a suitable sperm donor.

via: Black Enterprise

Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, will welcome a biracial baby boy after selecting a white sperm donor to conceive their first child.

The happily married pair are sharing their pregnancy journey in season 3 of their WeTV series Brat Loves Judy. Last week, the show followed the rapper and haircare mogul as they began their IVF journey and selected a sperm donor.

As excited as the couple was to begin the process, Da Brat and Harris-Dupart were disappointed to learn how small the pool was for Black sperm donors.

“WE LOOKING THROUGH THE CRYOBANK THING BUT WE DON’T SEE NO BLACK PEOPLE,” BRAT TOLD THEIR DOCTOR.

Their doctor, a Black woman named “Doctor A,” appeared somber while addressing the issue behind the lack of Black donors.

“This is an issue. Unfortunately, there just aren’t enough Black donors,” Doctor A told the couple. “Black sperm donors. Black egg donors. Unfortunately, the pool is limited.”

The couple decided on a sperm donor, but the matches dropped after pairing donors.

“We had to find a donor that was negative of the four different things that I’m a carrier of that actually reduced our candidates by like 90%,” Harris-Dupart explained.

Of the options they were left with, only one was Black and Da Brat called out how he looked like a classic cartoon character.

“AND THAT [DUDE] LOOKED LIKE JIMINY CRICKET,” BRAT JOKINGLY TOLD THE ROOT. “I WAS LIKE, “I’M SORRY BUT THAT WASN’T GONNA BE MY CHOICE.”

As a result, the couple selected a white sperm donor and will welcome biracial son after confirming the baby’s gender at a reveal party last month.

“BECAUSE WE DIDN’T HAVE A LOT TO CHOOSE FROM, HE DEFINITELY WASN’T BLACK,” DA BRAT SAID.

”But I think we did a great job with picking. He’s handsome, he’s tall and I think he’s going to look beautiful with my wife’s egg.”