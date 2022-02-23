Da Brat Marries 'Twin Flame' Judy Dupart on 2/22/22: 'We Get to Show the World We're a Union' [Photo]

2/22/22 was a big day for Da Brat and Jesseca. The Grammy-nominated rapper tied the knot to her fiancé, Kaleidoscope Hair founder Jesseca Dupart.

On Tuesday evening, the Brat Loves Judy costars tied the knot in a romantic ceremony held at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia. One hundred guests were in attendance for the event planned by EllyB Events (Eliana Baucicault) and Pomp Posh Event Decor, including Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss.

Speaking about their special day, Brat, 47, tells PEOPLE exclusively the duo had “so many things going on, and so many decisions to make” before heading to the altar. But she is looking forward to being able to call Dupart, 40, her “wife.”

“Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever,” the rapper, born Shawntae Harris, says. “And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met.”

Both Brat and Dupart arrived at the ceremony in Cinderella-esque horse-drawn carriages. As they walked down the aisle together to the tune of “Here and Now” by Luther Vandross, the pair wore dresses designed by Esé Azénabor. Dupart wore Jimmy Choo shoes, while the rap icon opted to style her look with sneakers.

Groomsman Jermaine Dupri escorted Brat down the aisle while Dupart had her brother, Damon Dupart Sr., do the honors. Lisa Ray McCoy served as a bridesmaid.

The pair’s chosen wedding date was no coincidence — and it actually is of great significance to Brat and Dupart.

“We’ve been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn’t want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime,” Dupart continues. “It’s relevant. It’s just real significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames.”

At the reception held at Horse Mansion, the area was covered with flowers of pink and purple hues. Keith Sweat and Le’Andria Johnson were tapped to perform.

Guests also enjoyed food catered by Bold Catering, including a duet entrée of Southern-fried lobster tail with port wine braised short ribs over truffle mac and cheese as well as grilled asparagus with a honey-whole grain mustard sauce and broccolini with roasted garlic. For dessert, a butter almond cake by Cakes by La’Meeka was served.

Additionally, Rickey Smiley danced with Brat for the honorary father-daughter dance.

At the end of the evening, Brat and Dupart were accompanied by the Treme Sidewalk Steppers Second Line Band when they danced out of the reception. The couple drove off in a blue Bentley (Judy behind the wheel!) as guests cheered.

The wedding will appear on an upcoming season of Brat Loves Judy, which has been renewed for a second season premiering this June on WE tv.

“One thing we did not want to do was make this big thing for everybody else — and we do [that] a lot. We show up to everybody. We do a lot for everybody. We wanted this to be our moment. We want to enjoy it,” says Dupart. “We want to show up, express how much we love each other in front of people that we love, but then actually have fun, and just love each other.”

Brat and Dupart were “already a union” in their eyes before their late winter nuptials, though it was also important for them to make it official before loved ones.

“We’re already a union. The paper is just going to solidify it,” Brat says. “But she wasn’t ever going nowhere, anyway. And I wasn’t letting her go. So, we get to do it and show the world that we’re a union. It’s a milestone because, in the ’90s, things like this couldn’t happen.”

Adds Brat, “I met somebody that made me want to be so out loud and tell everybody and scream it from the mountaintops. So, I’m very grateful for that. It was like a weight lifted. I promise you, she was sent to me by God.”

Brat didn’t publicly come out as gay until March 2020 when she was in her 40s. In the past, the “What’chu Like” artist was notoriously private about her personal life — but falling for Dupart has pushed her to be more open.

“She’s the person who completes me. She gives me courage. She inspires me, and she makes me fearless. She makes me not afraid,” Brat says.

“I think it’s important that people express how they really feel,” she adds. “So many people live for other people and they live by the judgment of other people. I think it’s very important to live for yourself. Whatever makes you happy, don’t suppress it. Don’t hide it. You only live once.”

The celebrate, the newlyweds are heading to Turks and Caicos for their honeymoon. They’re also gearing up for the birth of their first baby together, set to join Duprat’s three older children.

Brat admits she “never thought” becoming a mother was “in the cards” for herself until now.

“It makes me nervous, but it makes me excited, too. It’s all this excited nervousness. Oh, my goodness,” says Brat. “We talk a lot about it. We pray about it. We want to raise the most beautiful, respectful, loving child and we want our child to carry out our legacy. This child is going to be loved unlike ever before and spoiled unlike ever before, but in a good way.”

Congratulations Brat and Jesseca.

