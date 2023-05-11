Da Brat Apologizes for Her Sperm Donor Comments: 'It Was Just Misconstrued and Taken Way Out of Context' [Video]

Da Brat is showing some remorse for comments she made regarding her search for a sperm donor, saying her statements were “taken way out of context” during an appearance on ‘Tamron Hall’ on Thursday.

During the interview, Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, addressed how difficult it was for them to find a Black sperm donor, especially because of Judy’s genetic markers that make finding a match harder.

After narrowing their search from “thousands of donors down to 224” down to “about one,” the couple shared they were not pleased with the Black donors available.

“If you look like Jiminy Cricket — the one or two Black people I saw… that thing ain’t finna be looking like my child,” Da Brat said on an episode of their WE tv series, Brat Loves Judy.

People took her comment to mean she was against having a Black sperm donor, but in her interview she explained what she meant.

She “didn’t think it would be offensive to anybody. I cracked jokes about almost everybody that I saw, that one just happened to make it in the show. I wasn’t trying to be mean or say anything negative about Black people.”

“I guess they thought it was funny and I didn’t think it would bother anybody or else I would have taken it out. I had no idea people were going to be so offended, but I meant no harm whatsoever,” the “Funkdafied” rapper said. “People take things and run with it. I’m like, ‘What?’ People who know me know that I didn’t mean any harm.”

“We were looking for a Black donor,” the she clarified. “We’re Black, we wanted a Black donor. So it was just misconstrued and taken way out of context.”

Da Brat went on to apologize for the comments, saying, “If I offended anybody, I do apologize. But it was a joke between me and my wife and the doctor, like, we joke like that, we play around so it wasn’t meant to be offensive in any way.”

In this day and age, things get taken out of context super fast. See the interview below.