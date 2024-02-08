D.L. Hughley Calls Mo'Nique A "Liar" For "Club Shay Shay" Comments | lovebscott.com

On Wednesday (Feb. 7), Mo’Nique appeared on the latest episode of Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast. Much like Katt Williams’ sit-down with the NFL great, the Baltimore talent was more than willing to air her grievances about several comedic peers — including D.L. Hughley, who’s name came up an hour and two minutes into the clip.

via: HotNewHipHop

D.L. Hughley has addressed Mo’Nique’s comments about him during her recent Club Shay Shay interview, calling her a “liar”. “Every time I see Mo’Nique these days, she’s doing some greasy ass video with her and her daddy complaining about something or working out. “She said I was very dismissive. Mo’Nique’s a liar. When Mo’Nique did call me, I heard her complaints. I listened to her, and I pulled the segment. So, if I had been as dismissive as she alleges I was, that segment would have aired. It didn’t because I respected her wishes. She’s a liar,” Hughley said on Instagram.

Mo’Nique had claimed that Hughley had been “dismissive” of her concerns after an unpleasant experience on his radio show. According to Mo’Nique, while Hughley had not been present, his co-hosts had made her play “Would You Rather” and had included several unsavory questions about her husband. Hughley also claimed in his response that Mo’Nique’s comments about the sexual assault his daughter suffered were also untrue. Mo’Nique is yet to respond to Hughley’s scathing rebuttal.