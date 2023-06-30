Cynthia Nixon Reveals the Odds are 'Very Very Small' That Kim Cattrall Would Return to 'And Just Like That... 'After Her Cameo in Season 2 Finale

Earlier this week The Sex and the City alum Kim Cattrall opened up about what she needed before she’d agree to appear on And Just Like That.

via: Daily Mail

Last month it was reported that Cattrall will reprise her role as Samantha Jones with a cameo in the Season 2 finale, after it was explained in the series premiere that Samantha had moved to London.

This comes years after Cattrall had said in 2016 that she was done playing Samantha after she didn’t approve of the script for a proposed third Sex and the City movie.

When And Just Like That… came together, it happened without her co-stars or creator Michael Patrick King even approaching Cattrall to return, though after HBO’s Casey Bloys approached her to return, she ultimately said yes.

While fans won’t get to see the cameo until the Season 2 finale in August, Nixon revealed on Thursday’s episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live that fans won’t likely see Cattrall return in future seasons if the HBO streaming service Max should order them.

Nixon was asked by a fan who wrote into WWHL, ‘Cynthia, with Kim making a small cameo this season, what you think the odds are of her appearing in a larger role in the third season?’

‘I think very, very small. It was a cameo, I think it was a special treat for the 25th anniversary,’ Nixon said.

She added, ‘we tried so hard to keep it quiet. We’re really sorry it got out. It would have been such a fun thing if you are watching the episode and she just popped up.

The original report from Variety revealed Cattrall shot her one scene in New York City on March 22, and didn’t have any interactions with the cast of King.

Towards the end of the first season, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw reaches out to Cattrall’s Jones via text, and in the Season 1 finale they make plans to reconcile in person.

Cattrall recently appeared on The View, where she revealed the conditions she had for her return.

‘It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, “What can we do?” And I went, “Hmm…,” Cattrall said.

‘Let me get creative and one of those things was to get (costume designer) Pat Field back because I just thought that if I’m going to come back I gotta come back with that Samantha style, I gotta push it and we did,’ she added.

Sarah Jessica Parker also spoke to Daily Mail earlier this month about the highly-anticipated cameo.

‘We’ve been really thoughtful about the ways in which we’ve, you know, approached characters that hadn’t been around, the ways we have invited actors back and it’s been, you know, really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it’s been a lot of joy.’

Cohen also recalled Nixon’s 2018 campaign for governor of New York, wondering if she’d ever consider running for mayor of New York City.

‘No, fraid not. But I think we have to run somebody against the current mayor. Not me, but somebody,’ she diplomatically said.