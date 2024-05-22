Cynthia Bailey Hopes To Bring 'RHOA' Back To No. 1 Spot With Her Return | lovebscott.com

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” was once the top-rated series on Bravo — and Cynthia Bailey wants to help bring the show back to its glory days.

During her appearance on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, the Bravo star claimed that she wanted to help the show reclaim No. 1 spot.

“I feel like the show has been just OK for the past couple of years. No shade, but it just has. And it has not thrived the way ‘Atlanta’ has always thrived,” Cynthia shared. The 57-year-old added that she’s “excited” to aid “RHOA” returning to its glory days.

“We were No. 1 for so long. And to watch it not be No. 1 was really hard, even sitting on the sidelines. It really, really was,” she continued. “So I think some new blood was needed and from what I can tell, these ladies seem like they really have it going on and I’m so excited to meet them.”

Cynthia, who announced her return to “RHOA” as a “friend of” the cast role last week, went on saying, “I’ve always been open to the idea of popping in and out as a friend. I did it last season. My fans loved it, I loved it. Bravo was able to work around my schedule just letting me get in where I fit in.”

“So when it came up again this season, I was like, ‘You know what? I’ll just do what I did last season. I’ll just pop in when I’m in Atlanta,’ ” the model added. “And they made it known to me that they were interested in me being a full-time friend, being a friend in a more official capacity this time.”

Cynthia first joined “RHOA” back in season 5 before leaving in season 13. Following her departure, she and Porsha appeared together on “Porsha’s Family Matters” in 2021. She also starred in season 3 “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”.

In season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”, Cynthia will join fellow returning cast member Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora and Shamea Morton Mwangi. The season will also star new faces, including Angela Oakley, Brittany Eady and Kelli Ferrell.

via: AceShowbiz