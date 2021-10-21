Cynthia Bailey Felt ‘Disrespected’ By Cast Member on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’

On Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. RHOA Alum Cynthia Bailey was joined by fellow peach Kenya Moore and five other housewives from other cities on a lavish (and dramatic) trip to Turks and Caicos.

via: Page Six

Cynthia Bailey revealed to Page Six this week that she clashed with three different women on the “Housewives” spinoff – but there was one cast member in particular that left her feeling “disrespected.”

“There were a couple of different situations,” the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star told us this week. “And one situation, it was just a matter of me feeling just a little disappointed in one of the ladies on the trip and hurt and, actually, disrespected.”

Bailey, 54, did not disclose which cast member left her with a bad taste in her mouth, but she was seen sparring with “RHOA” bestie Kenya Moore and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards in a trailer for the spinoff.

Bailey also did not expand on what caused the argument with the undisclosed woman, but admitted that the tiff really “set the tone” for remainder of the trip.

“I couldn’t really shake it off,” she said.

The reality star then told us that a fight with a second woman occurred because they didn’t “agree on something.”

“I will say, to her credit, she did apologize quite a few times,” the supermodel shared. “At that point, I was kind of in a funk and I just couldn’t let it go, and looking back I wish I had accepted the apology and just let it go all the way. I kind of held on to it.”

Bailey confirmed that one of the women she feuded with was “Real Housewives of New York City” veteran Ramona Singer. She did not reveal whether the apple-holder, however, was the one who made her feel “disrespected.”

“Honestly, I think everybody kind of had a moment with Ramona,” she shared. “Oddly enough, Ramona is the one that once I said what I said to her, we kind of moved on.”

“I don’t want to say she doesn’t know better, but she just shoots kind of off-the-cuff, crazy, and things land the wrong way,” Bailey further explained. “It’s almost like there’s no sensitivity chip there and after about, you know, a couple of times of going back and forth with her, I was, like, OK, this is just the Ramona coaster, so I’m not going to take this personal.”

When asked if Singer, 64, gets too much of a “pass” because her outspoken nature is seemingly expected, Bailey replied that perhaps Singer’s “RHONY” co-star Luann de Lesseps, who is also on “Ultimate Girls Trip,” would have a more accurate response.

“She has to see Ramona a lot more than I do,” Bailey said of The Countess, 56. “I could deal with Ramona for eight days. I don’t know if I could deal with Ramona for eight months of filming.”

On the most recent season of “RHONY,” Singer had some contentious moments with Eboni K. Williams, 38 – the first black cast member on the series – over issues surrounding race.

“I don’t remember that specifically coming up with this group of women,” Bailey said, referring to her “Ultimate Girls Trip” cast. “I do know that there was an article that came up that was discussed with a couple of us that I honestly did not know anything about, but, no, I wouldn’t say that race, specifically, came up in this group.”

The “Ultimate Girls Trip,” which was filmed in Turks and Caicos earlier this year, also features “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast members Teresa Giudice, 49, and Melissa Gorga, 42. It premieres Nov. 18 on Peacock.

Bailey recently announced that she will no longer appear on “RHOA” after 11 seasons on the show. The Seagrams Escapes ambassador is now focusing on other business ventures, like the launch of her Halloween-themed cocktail, the Seagrams Escapes Peach “Boo-lini.”

We can’t wait to see Cynthia interact with the other girls.