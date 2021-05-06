So Cute: Iggy Azalea Shares Photos from Son Onyx's 1st Birthday Party: 'Love My Baby'

Iggy Azalea took to Instagram to share some super cute moments from her son’s first birthday celebration.

“Just got back the film from onyxs party. Love my baby,” she captioned the photos.

In the pictures, Iggy smiles while holding Onxy close as the mother-son pair pose in front of a wall of colorful balloons.

The mom also watched gleefully as Onyx sat in a tub of toy balls as a box full of the items were dumped in for him to play in.

It’s unclear if Onxy’s dad, rapper Playboi Carti, attended the party. He isn’t in any of the photos Iggy shared.

Take a look: