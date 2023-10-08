CultureCon Audience Calls Out Interviewer for Mispronouncing Issa Rae’s Name on Stage [Video]

Issa Rae is pretty famous these days, which is why this mispronunciation of her name probably stung badly for spectators of this live interview.

via: Variety

The audience at CultureCon was quick to correct the mispronunciation of Issa Rae‘s name during an onstage conversation on Saturday.

“You guys know a lot about Issa Rae for all the incredible work that she’s done,” interviewer Glenda McNeal said, pronouncing Rae’s name “Ih-suh.” The audience interrupted McNeal by shouting the correct pronunciation — “Ee-suh” — to which McNeal corrected herself, while Rae laughed and looked down into her lap.

As the crowd continued to shout their corrections, McNeal said, “I’m part of the community, honey, it’s okay” to clarify her racial background. “And you didn’t say her name right,” another audience member responded.

“It’s okay to be vulnerable and don’t get it right all the time. That’s my life,” McNeal continued. “Embrace it, girl. Embrace it.”

After that statement, Rae and some audience members began to clap. McNeal then continued with her introduction of Rae — this time correctly pronouncing her name, which the audience cheered at. McNeal then rose her hands in the air and Rae laughed again.

when i tell you we were not having it with the mispronunciation if issa rae’s name ?? pic.twitter.com/3StisdzBYq — penda (@notpenda) October 7, 2023

McNeal was interviewing Rae about her work mentoring creatives of color. This year’s CultureCon was presented by MAX and built by the Creative Collective NYC, a community and agency dedicated to facilitating brave spaces for creatives and young professionals of color.

Rae is best known for creating and starring in HBO’s “Insecure,” which earned numerous Emmy and Golden Globe nominations throughout its run. She recently starred in “Barbie” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Her upcoming projects include Cord Jefferson’s “American Fiction,” with Jeffrey Wright and Tracee Ellis Ross.