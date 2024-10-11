Cuban Artist El Taiger Dead at 37 a Week After Being Shot in the Head: ‘Honor His Memory’

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

El Taiger, the Reggaeton star who was found shot in the head in Miami last week has died.

The popular reggaeton singer died on Thursday, Oct. 10, in Miami, his family confirmed in an official statement posted on El Taiger’s Instagram Stories. His death came exactly a week after he was shot.

On Oct. 3, shortly after 7 a.m., officers responded to NW 17th St. 10 Ave and discovered the musician was shot in the head inside a black Mercedes SUV. Zaldívar was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Although he underwent surgery and was placed on life support, he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

“From the moment of his arrival, a team of physicians at Jackson Memorial worked tirelessly to provide him with the care he needed. We are extremely grateful. During this incredibly difficult time, family, friends and supporters joined together in prayer, hope and support, seeking a miracle. To all who offered their prayers, we thank you,” read the statement (originally written in Spanish and translated into English).

“Sadly, this afternoon, El Taiger was pronounced dead and is now reunited with his beloved mother in heaven.”

“While this news is both shocking and heartbreaking, we encourage fans of El Taiger to honor his memory by celebrating the joy he brought to so many,” the statement continued. “Turn up your music, dance and celebrate his life. El Taiger was the sentiment of the people, and now we must keep that sentiment alive through his music and his legacy.”

Miami Police are investigating his death. After the initial incident, on Thursday, Oct. 3, a Miami police spokesperson, Mike Vega, told NBC 6 that it has not been declared whether or not it was a self-inflicted wound.

Additionally, Zaldívar’s manager, Macel Reinosa, told CBS News Miami that there is a person of interest, noting that it is someone who knows El Taiger and that the person allegedly called 9-1-1. “Nobody in the team believes that he committed suicide, based on what they are saying on the bullet,” Reinosa said.

Zaldívar was known for his contributions to the Cubaton genre, a fusion of reggaeton and traditional Cuban rhythms. He released his debut album, Taiger, in 2016. The following year, he was featured on the Fate of the Furious movie soundtrack with the song “La Habana.” He’s also known for his songs “La Historia,” “El Papelito,” “Habla Matador,” and “Rulay.”

Memorial service details will be released at a later date.

via: People

RIP.