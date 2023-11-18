‘Creed IV’ In Works With Michael B. Jordan Back To Direct, Producer Irwin Winkler Says [Video]

Michael B. Jordan is set to direct another ‘Rocky’ franchise installment with the next ‘Creed’ movie — this despite the fact that Sylvester Stallone has major beef with a key producer.

Creed III producer Irwin Winkler said Saturday at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event that Creed IV is in the works, with franchise star and Creed III director Michael B. Jordan to helm it.

“We are planning to do Creed IV right now,” Winkler said onstage during a panel for Creed III, the MGM Amazon Studios pic that bowed in March and grossed more than $275 million at the worldwide box office. “We have a really good story [and] a really good plot. We got a little delayed because of the strikes, but about a year from now we’re going into pre-production.”

Irwin Winkler confirms Michael B. Jordan will direct ‘Creed 4’ #DeadlineContenders pic.twitter.com/nF4siAFslu — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 18, 2023

Winkler also confirmed that Jordan would be returning to direct after his feature helming debut on Creed III. “He will be,” Winkler said. “He did such a great job — he was comfortable with the camera.”

Panelist and producing partner Elizabeth Raposo added in regards to the success of the third film in the franchise, “[We’re] just glad that this one worked and people want to see more.”

Also on today’s Creed III panel was writer Keenan Coogler.

The Creed franchise, which picks up after the end of the Rocky movies, stars Jordan as Adonis Creed, the son of Rocky Balboa’s greatest opponent, tracking his rise in the boxing world and the impact that has on his family and legacy.

The franchise has grossed more than $663 million globally through the first three movies.