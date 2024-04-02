Courtney Clenney Covered in Blood in New Bodycam Footage After Boyfriend's Stabbing | lovebscott.com

Newly released body camera footage shows the intense moments inside the apartment where Christian Obumseli was allegedly stabbed by his then-girlfriend, OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney.

via: NBC 6

The newly released footage from April 3 of that year captured the moments Courtney Clenney was placed in handcuffs.

Distraught and covered in blood, Clenney is heard begging officers to see boyfriend Christian Obsumseli and repeatedly asks them about his condition. Police then explain that she cannot go back inside their Edgewater apartment because it’s considered a crime scene.

Obumseli was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Clenney, 27, remains in jail, charged with second-degree murder. She and her parents were also charged with cyber crimes after police say they broke into Obumseli’s laptop.

Courtney Clenney, who went by the name Courtney Tailor on social media, including on OnlyFans, had more than 2 million Instagram followers at the time of Obumseli’s death.

Miami-Dade prosecutors said the couple had an “extremely tempestuous and combative relationship” and that Obumseli was the victim of domestic violence, while Courtney Clenney’s attorneys have said she was the victim of an abusive relationship and that she stabbed him in self-defense.