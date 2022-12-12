Coupled Up? Dua Lipa Is Reportedly Dating Jack Harlow Now

Dua Lipa has moved on from Trevor Noah and is reportedly dating Jack Harlow, according to a new report.

via Page Six:

Harlow has said that before the album came out in May, he called Lipa on FaceTime to get her blessing. And, and that while he got a somewhat awkward response, she gave him the nod.

But it seems that after meeting the charming rap star in person at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles in November, she has become quite smitten with the charming rapper, and we’re told they’ve been in “constant communication” ever since.

Meanwhile, according to a source, “he was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].”

Insiders say he even flew to New York City to meet up with her after her Z100 Jingle Ball appearance on Friday.

And Page Six spies say the two were spotted arriving separately at a restaurant in the Meatpacking District for lunch the next day.

We’re told they appeared to be trying their best not to be seen, but slipped into a private entrance and were later spotted leaving the eatery separately.

According to the source close to Harlow, “he is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her.”

Or as he puts it in the track, “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.”

Lipa was recently linked to Trevor Noah after the pair were photographed hugging after having dinner at Miss Lily’s in New York in late September.

But a source tells us that the dinner was friendly and took place after he taped for her podcast “At Your Service.”

“They haven’t spoken since,” says the source.

She had a serious relationship with Gigi Hadid’s brother Anwar, but the two parted ways in December 2021.

“Dua Lipa” was a trash song — but clearly Jack’s mission was accomplished.